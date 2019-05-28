|
|
Melchizedek J. "Zeke" Hutchins, age3 years and 10 months, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor. He was born July 21, 2015 in Washougal, Washington to Charlie & Kari (McGinley) Hutchins, they survive in Pittsford.
Also surviving are three siblings, Charles Edward, Daisy Katherine and Jasper Francis; grandparents, David & Nancy Hutchings of Camden and Joel & April McGinley of Ridgefield, Washington; also surviving are many aunts and uncles and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Zeke Hutchins will take place Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 2:30 PM, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Hillsdale with Fr. David Reamsnyder as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation Tuesday from 1:00 PM until services at 2:30 PM, at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions in memory of Zeke Hutchins are suggested to St. Anthony Catholic Church. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 28, 2019