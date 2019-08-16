|
Zelphie Maggie Gray, 97, of Hillsdale, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at her daughter's home in Springport. She was born March 21, 1922 in Alcorn County, Mississippi to Charles and Beulah (Wood) South. Zelphie married Roy Gray on November 15, 1947 and he preceded her in death on April 4, 1981.
For many years, Zelphie worked as a housekeeper for Hilltop Apartments in Hillsdale. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, fishing and going to yard sales. Zelphie also loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include four daughters, Inis "Sue" Tyler of Jacksonville, Arkansas, Alice "Janette" Toubeau of Coldwater, Rebecca Robison of Memphis, Tennessee and Sheila (James) Shields of Springport; four sons, Gary (Gina) Gray of Osseo, Barry Gray of Hillsdale, Michael (Dee) Gray of Harrisville, Michigan and Jarvis Gray of Jonesville; 22 grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren; 47 great-great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Zelphie was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Mary Toubeau; five sisters and two brothers.
Funeral services for Zelphie Gray will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 12:00 PM at VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Chaplain Kyle Herrick officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Hillsdale. The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of service.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hillsdale County Veteran Affairs.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 16, 2019