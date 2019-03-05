A. Jay Hansen

December 16, 1933 - March 1, 2019

Alton Jay Hansen, 85, passed away March 1, 2019, at his home in Preston, Idaho, surrounded by his loving family. Jay was born Dec. 16, 1933, to James Verl and Hilda Bishop (Sullivan) Hansen. He grew up on the family farm in Fairview, graduated from Preston High School and soon after served a mission to Helsinki, Finland, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He married Gayle Gregersen on July 18, 1958, in the Logan LDS Temple, and they became the parents of six daughters and one son.

Although Jay worked at Thikol in Tremonton, Utah, for much of his life, the family lived in Preston because he didn't want to give up his Idaho hunting and fishing license. He was an avid sportsman and relished the many hunting, fishing and camping trips he took with family and friends.

Not only was Jay an excellent hunter, he was also very athletic. He spent many years playing and officiating ball games.

Jay was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in a variety of callings. After he retired, he and his wife served together in the England Leeds Mission and as officiators in the Logan Temple.

Family was extremely important to Jay. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren and loved to attend sporting, performing and other special events involving family members.

Jay is survived by his wife of 60 years, Gayle Hansen; daughters Gaylynn Sears, Vicky (Claude) Gittins, Debbie (and the late Kent) Griffeth, Shelley (Scott) Davis, Tami (Richard) Rindlisbaker, Teresa (Brandon) Shaffer; son Shane Hansen; sister Helen Green; 30 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Ernest and Gwen Gregersen; son- in-law Kent Griffeth; great-granddaughter Mariah Lindsey; five brothers, Arland, Melvin, Samuel, Demar, Clair; and two sisters, LuJean Tripp and Hilda Christiansen.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Preston South Stake Center, 55 E. 1st South, Preston, Idaho. Friends may call Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the stake center and Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., also at the church. Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com. Published in Logan Herald Journal on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary