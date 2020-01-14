|
Adrienne Russell Smith
May 1, 1940 - January 13, 2020
Adrienne Helen McCutcheon Smith, who was born May 1, 1940, in Port Angeles, Washington, passed from this earth life on January 13, 2020, in St. George, Utah. Adrienne a long-time resident of North Logan, Utah, recently moved with her husband Ron Smith to St. George. After many challenging years of medical difficulties, Adrienne was peacefully called home in her sleep. From her early childhood Adrienne demonstrated her love and incredible talent for music and singing. Sharing her beautiful voice with the world often the audience would comment on her angelic voice. Gifted enough to be asked to join the Seattle Metropolitan Opera she instead pursued a career to bless her family and those she worked with. Adrienne had a wonderful career working for several different organizations such as Boeing, IBM, Lazy Boy and Space Dynamic Laboratories. At every organization she worked at she was considered an outstanding performer, dynamic leader, a mentor and friend. Perhaps one of her most cherished work experiences was working for the stellar entrepreneur Jim Cantrell. Adrienne loved people and serving others. Her wit and wisdom was freely shared and welcomed by all who had the opportunity to know her. She loved especially serving and teaching children throughout her life in both community and church service.
Above all Adrienne loved all of her family, respecting their own talents and contributions to this world. She loved her caring husband Ron Smith. She cherished all of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. To her, each grandchild and great grandchild was her "favorite." She had the keen instinct and love to easily see within each child their unique potential and special contributions to this world. Adrienne is proceeded in this life by her wonderful parents, Samuel McCutcheon and Marion Cooper McCutcheon, her brother Homer and brother Hugh. Adrienne is survived by her husband Ron Smith, her sons William H. Mertz III, Michael Patrick Mertz, her daughter Susanne Colleen Mertz-White, her sisters Marianne McCutcheon , and Colleen Alcantra-Galloway (McCutcheon) , her brother Crandall McCutcheon, her grandchildren James Mertz, Becky Dalmolin (Mertz), Kaeti Mertz, Audrey Mertz, Gloria Mertz and David Mertz Elisa Davenport and several wonderful great grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Thursday, January 16, starting at 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and Funeral services commencing at 11:00 a.m. Funeral Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the North Park Ward Chapel located at 2750 North 800 East, North Logan, Utah. Graveside services will be conducted shortly after the Funeral service. Funeral Services are under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary 435-787-8514. Please share a memory of Adrienne at www.cvmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jan. 14, 2020