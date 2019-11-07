Home

Lindquist Mortuaries / Cemeteries - Ogden
3408 Washington Blvd.
Ogden, UT 84401
(801) 394-6666
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary
2140 N. Washington Blvd.
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Ben Lomond Cemetery
526 East 2850 North
North Ogden, UT
View Map
Resources
Afton Swensen Barker


1932 - 2019
Afton Swensen Barker Obituary
Afton Swensen Barker
1932 - 2019
Afton Swensen Barker, 85, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019.
Her parents were James Marenus Swensen, mother Hattie Christensen Swensen.
Afton married Eugene Vermont Barker July 18, 1950, in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Logan Temple Utah.
Afton held many Church callings and enjoyed everyone.
When Eugene and Afton retired at the same time, they traveled to many beautiful places.
Afton belonged to the Daughter of Utah Pioneers, Cachet Club and Mystae Club.
She is survived by her son, Dr. Steven Eugene (Michelle) Barker; one daughter, Jann Barker Manning; and one daughter-in-law, Margie Barker. She has eleven grandchildren, twenty-seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Vermont Barker; one son, Ted R. Barker; her parents; three brothers, and two sisters.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Ben Lomond Cemetery, 526 East 2850 North, North Ogden. Friends may visit with family on Saturday from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Nov. 7, 2019
