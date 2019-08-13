|
|
Aileen Lee
June 9, 1945 - August 9, 2019
On Friday, August 9, 2019, Edith Aileen Winn Lee: loving wife and mother passed away at the age of 74, from complications from cardiac bypass surgery.
Aileen was born June 9, 1945, the fourth of six children to Parley Nelson Winn and Shirley Egbert Winn, in Logan, UT. She was raised and attended school in Smithfield Utah. She graduated high school in 1963 from North Cache High School. She attended Utah State for two years, then got a degree in cosmetology from Continental College of Beauty in 1967. She worked as a cosmetologist for two years.
Brent Lee and Aileen were married on April 28, 1973. Later, they were sealed for time and all eternity on July 27, 1977 in the Ogden Temple. They have four children: Sunnie, Bonnie, Dianna and Randy.
There will be a viewing on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 85 South Main, Smithfield, Utah, Funeral Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel at 300 South 370 East, Smithfield, UT, on Thursday, August 15, 2019, with a viewing starting at 10:00 a.m. to11:30 a.m. and the funeral will begin at 12:00 noon. Her burial will be in the Smithfield cemetery.
Condolences & memories may be shared online at www.nelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019