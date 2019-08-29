Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelson Funeral Home
162 East 400 North
Logan, UT 84321
(435) 752-3261
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
5:30 PM
Nelson Funeral Home
162 East 400 North
Logan, UT 84321
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan (Andy) Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alan (Andy) Anderson Obituary
Alan (Andy) Anderson
June 24, 1954 - August 27, 2019
Alan (Andy) Anderson 65, of Logan, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019, surrounded by family and his dog. He was born June 24, 1954. He is survived by three daughters, Ashley, Emma Hogan and Jessica Johnson.
Memorial funeral service will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 162 East 400 North, Logan. A complete obituary can be found at www.nelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now