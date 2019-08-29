|
|
Alan (Andy) Anderson
June 24, 1954 - August 27, 2019
Alan (Andy) Anderson 65, of Logan, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019, surrounded by family and his dog. He was born June 24, 1954. He is survived by three daughters, Ashley, Emma Hogan and Jessica Johnson.
Memorial funeral service will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 162 East 400 North, Logan. A complete obituary can be found at www.nelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Aug. 29, 2019