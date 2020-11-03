1/1
Alan Clark Stock
1963 - 2020
{ "" }
Alan Clark Stock
June 4, 1963 - October 14, 2020
Alan Clark Stock died October 14, 2020. He is survived by his wife Jana Barton Stock and his children Elizabeth (Devan), Joseph (Sarah), Paul, David, Susanrae, seven siblings, and his parents Harold and Mary Beth Stock.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved being with his family. Alan enjoyed cooking for other people; seeing them enjoy his food made him happy. He owned the Cracker Barrel in Paradise for 10 years and loved the opportunity to feed his friends. He always had a story to tell and most of them were true!
No viewing will be held, but Funeral Services will be held on November 7 at 11:00 a.m. at the Paradise 1st Ward Building, of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - 155 East 9400 South, Paradise, Utah.
You may join the services virtually at https://meet.google.com/hpa-dzof-vtx or https://meet.google.com/ihc-vzep-wii
In lieu of flowers there is a Venmo account available @Jana-Stock-1
Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.


Published in Logan Herald Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Paradise 1st Ward Building, of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
