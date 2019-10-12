Home

Alden Swainston Sperry


1924 - 2019
Alden Swainston Sperry Obituary
Alden Swainston Sperry
January 31, 1924 - October 8, 2019
On Tuesday, October 8, 2019, Alden Swainston Sperry, 95, passed away at Utah Valley Hospital surrounded by family and friends.
Alden, the youngest child in the family, was born on January 31, 1924, to Waneita Ruby (Alder) and Nathan Swainston in Preston, Idaho. After attending schools in Preston, Idaho, she studied at the University of Idaho and Utah State. While teaching at Clifton High School, she met Paul Sperry. They were married on August 5, 1946, and have enjoyed 73 years together. Later their marriage was solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. Paul and Alden lived in Idaho, Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada and Utah while raising four children.
Alden will be remembered for many things: her love of sewing which she shared with her daughters and as a 4-H leader; her love of reading; the ability to serve those around her and make them feel comfortable; service as a Relief Society President in three different areas; teacher of the gospel and homemaking skills; faithful Visiting Teacher; her skills at preserving the fruits and vegetables that Paul grew in the garden; her testimony and faith in Jesus Christ.
Alden is survived by her husband Paul and four children, Tamara (Gerald) Harshberger, Robert (Ruthanne) Sperry, Jill (Doug) LaVine, and Beverly (Mike) Dunn; 17 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson; brother in law Jay (Linda) Sperry, cousins, and nieces and nephews.
Alden was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and son-in-law, Gerald.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 56 South 1300 West, Pleasant Grove, UT, at 11:00 a.m. Before the service a viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at 4:00 p.m. in the Clifton Cemetery in Clifton, Idaho.
Funeral Services are under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Oct. 12, 2019
