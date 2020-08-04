Alfred Lawrence Pace, III
November 8, 1936 - July 29, 2020
Alfred Lawrence (Buddy, Bud) Pace III was born Nov 8, 1936, in Provo, Utah, to Alfred L. Pace Jr., and Phyllis D. Thorsen. He passed away on July 29, 2020, in Logan, Utah, at the age of 83. He was blessed with four brothers and six sisters: Carol, JoAnn, Robert (Jim), Sherrie, Allen, Elayne, Gary, Susan, Terry, and LaWana. He married Loraine Tolman on May 31, 1963, in the Salt Lake Temple. They have six children: Lawrence, Elese, Michele, William, Andrew, and Wendell, 23 gc and 8 ggc.
He attended Provo schools and LDS Seminary. He completed his Bachelor's and Master's degrees at BYU and PhD degree at Washington State. He resided in Provo, Bountiful, and Logan, Utah; Pocatello, Paul, and Jerome, Idaho; Pullman and Yakima Washington; and Ramat Rachel Kibbitz and BYU Jerusalem Center in Israel. Bud and Loraine loved ballroom dancing.
His worked 40 years with the LDS Church Education System, six in Seminary and 34 in Institutes of Religion in Utah, Idaho and Washington, culminating at the Logan Institute of Religion. He was a director of Seminaries and Institutes in Idaho, Washington, and Oregon, and advisor of the LDSSA, Sigma Gamma Chi Chapters and The Men's Association
His military consisted of three year in Air Force ROTC at BYU and seven years in Idaho and Utah Army Reserves and National Guard - being honorably discharged with the rank of Staff Sergeant. He valued his military service to America.
He was devoutly active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all of his life, much of it in leadership roles with boys: Scoutmaster twice, Explorer Post Adviser, and Ward and Stake Young Men's President twice. He served as Elders President, a Bishop twice, Bishop's counselor twice, High Councilor four times, Yakima Wash. Stake Presidency and a Patriarch in the Logan Utah Central Stake. His full-time mission was to the Southern States. He was an ordinance worker in temples over 60 yrs.
He was registered with the Boy Scouts of America for 52 years in five councils, his latest service being a Council Commissioner. He earned the Eagle Scout Rank, six palms and 70 merit badges, Explorer Scout Bronze Award, Varsity Scout Letter, District Award of Merit, Distinguished Commissioner Award, Youth and Duty to God Awards, Deseret Recognition Award, Master M-Man Award, BSA Dr. of Commissioner Science Degree and Silver Beaver Award. Six sons and seven grandsons are Eagle Scouts.
Loraine and Bud were faculty directors with their family in Europe and twice in the BYU Jerusalem Center, and have been tour directors in Israel, Syria, Jordan, Egypt, Europe, British Isles, Scandinavia, China, Hawaii, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and American and Church History. They took their family on an 8,000-mile car trip of the U.S.
Loving outdoors, Bud climbed Mt. Timpanogos 23 times on the annual hike; cruised Provo, Snake and Colorado Rivers (Colorado 3 times for 177 miles on water). Hiked across the Grand Canyon. Camped with 80 BYU students twice in the Sinai Peninsula, snorkeling the Red Sea along the Gulf of Aqaba to the tip of the Sinai. He was a spelunker (cave explorer) in several areas. His most exhilarating feat was climbing to the top of the Great Cheops Pyramid of Giza, Egypt three times.
Bud had a great love for the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob all of his life. He knew that Jesus Christ was his Savior and Redeemer and cherished his association with Him. His family was his greatest blessing, America his cherished dream. His love and knowledge of the scriptures was exceptional.
There will be no public viewing or service. He will be buried in the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery, in Provo, Utah. Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net
.