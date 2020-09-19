1/2
Alice Ann Rice Petersen
1946 - 2020
Alice Ann Rice Petersen
07/06/1946 - 09/14/2020
Alice Ann Rice Petersen passed away peacefully on September 14, 2020, after a lingering and perplexing illness in Mesa, Arizona. She was born on July 6, 1946, in Logan, Utah, and was the child of Mahlon and Pearl Rice. Alice Ann attended elementary and high school in Cache Valley and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Alice Ann married Johnny Petersen on December 27, 1962, and they were blessed with three beautiful children, Ann, Cliff and Cody who were the joy of her life. They were later divorced. Alice Ann had an adventurous spirit, and a keen sense of humor. She was loved by so many and maintained deep and loyal lifelong friendships. Her beautiful smile was contagious and her kind and loving soul will never be forgotten.
She and her family moved to Arizona in the 1970s and Alice Ann became a true southwesterner. She was employed and retired from Arizona State University after working many years in the Developmental Research Department.
Alice Ann suffered many life tragedies but was always optimistic and maintained a deep compassion for others.
She is survived by her daughter Ann, her son Cody, her grandson Caleb and her brother Allan (Audrey). She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Cliff and her grandson Taylor.
Alice Ann spent the last years of her life at Red Mountain Assisted Living where she received excellent care and was a popular resident. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. At her request no service will be held at this time.


Published in Logan Herald Journal on Sep. 19, 2020.
