Alice Elizabeth Hauet DeGasser
September 20, 1930 - January 6, 2020
Alice DeGasser passed on peacefully in Logan, Utah, January 6th, 2020.
She was the oldest child of Jean George Hauet and Olive Irene Clifford of Hartford, Connecticut. At age 16, Alice moved from Connecticut to California with her family including her brother, Eugene, and sister, Joan.
In California she met Edmond Paul DeGasser. They were married on Dec. 31st, 1948. Together they had four children, Robert (Karen) DeGasser, Jean (Keith) Hafen, David (Jean) DeGasser, Denice McMorrow, 11 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
Alice was most proud of her family, and loved to serve others. Alice was a convert to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The gospel was the foundation of her life.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9th from 6-8 p.m. at Allen-Hall Mortuary (34 E Center St.) & Friday, Jan. 10th, at the Richmond Stake Center (135 W Main St.) from 9:30-10:30 with funeral services following at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the Richmond Cemetery.
Condolences & memories may be shared online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jan. 9, 2020