Aliya Jean Haslam

October 24, 2011 - July 9, 2019

Our angel Aliya Jean Haslam, with her parents by her side, returned home to her Heavenly Father, her Poppy, her Grandpa, her Uncle Ter, and many other family members July 9, 2019.

Aliya was born October 24, 2011, with a rare syndrome called Wolf Hirschhorn or 4p-. It wasn't her Syndrome that took her, it was complications of aspiration pneumonia and respiratory failure.

She came into the world weighing 2 lbs 13 oz and has been a fighter ever since. We are grateful we have had her as long as we have.

Although she didn't speak, she emulated a bright spirit that touched everyone she came in contact with. She loved music, being held by her sisters and cousins, vocalizing, and just being with her family. Although she had many medical issues, and hospital stays, we were still able to go on several family vacations and make memories we will cherish forever. We will miss her tremendously, but know she is doing in heaven all she couldn't do here.

She was proceeded in death by her Grandpa Dean Haslam, her Poppy Win Zimmerman, and her Uncle Terry Haslam. We know they met her with open arms.

Surviving are her parents Tarasha and Shane, sisters Taya and Kiya, puppy Copper, two grandmothers, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who love her.

We wish to thank our family, friends, her nurses that came into our home, school teachers, aides, therapists, her pediatricians, and all her doctors and nurses at Primary Children's Hospital. She was well known and very loved!

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 12 p.m. at the Hyde Park 10th Ward meeting house, 42 W. 200 South in Hyde Park. Friends and family may visit Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center, Logan, and Saturday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Wellsville Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net Published in Logan Herald Journal on July 11, 2019