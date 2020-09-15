1/1
January 4, 1939 - September 13, 2020
Our beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother died September 13, 2020, at Millville, Utah. She was surrounded by loving family members. Alta was born January 4, 1939, in Preston, Idaho, to Albert and Loretta Sharp, the third child of 11 children. She married Richard Bruce Garrett on May 8, 1959, in the Logan Temple.
Alta attended her first eight years at the Winder School. After graduating from Preston High School, she worked at Mountain Bell as an Operator. She retired in 1997 with 25 years of service. Alta was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Throughout her life she never wavered in her testimony of our Savior and served with kindness and love in numerous positions in the Church, and in the Bountiful Temple. She served a mission in South Carolina, Columbia Mission. Alta loved the beautiful world and enjoyed reading and traveling She traveled with her husband, siblings, and children all over the world. She was an enthusiastic grandma. She found joy in spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in whatever they enjoyed. Alta is survived by her four children, Richard Todd Garrett (Kari) of Kaysville, Utah, Douglas Garrett (Linda) of Millville, Utah, Randy Garrett (Myndee) of Herriman, Utah, and Kristine Palazzolo (David) of Millcreek, Utah, 19 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren, sister-in-Law Carlene Sharp, Sister Joan Catlett (Ed), sister Susan Benton (Larry), brother Gary Sharp (Nancy), brother Brent Sharp (Jody), brother-in-Law Robert Baker, brother Craig Sharp (Kathy), and brother Kevin Sharp (Debbie).
Alta was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard Bruce Garrett, her parents Albert and Loretta Sharp, her grandparents William and Alta Auger, sister Dorthy Davis, brother Robert Sharp, sister Kathy Baker, brother William Sharp.
The family would like to thank all of those who have come to visit, expressed concern, or helped in any way. We are grateful to Doug and Linda for the loving care that they provided and for opening their home to all of her family during the last few months of her life. We are also grateful to CNS Hospice for all of their support.
All funeral services will be held at the Nelson Funeral Home, 162 East 400 North, Logan, Utah 84321. A viewing will be held at 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020, followed by a funeral service at 12:00 Noon. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.nelsonfuneralhome.com.
You may ZOOM the funeral service at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82834608612?pwd=RXlsMVhPd2xvUWVQa3RmQ2RNbUkxUT09


Published in Logan Herald Journal on Sep. 15, 2020.
