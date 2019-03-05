Amelia Gayl Davis

January 11, 2001 - February 28, 2019

Amelia Gayl Davis, 18, of Richmond, Utah, returned home to the loving arms of her Heavenly Father on Feb. 28, 2019. Amelia passed away peacefully at home in the arms of her loving parents. Amelia is now free from her earthly bondage and is able to run, jump, dance and sing. Amelia was born Jan. 11, 2001, in Preston, Idaho, to her parents Lyman and Jamielyn (Bair) Davis. Amelia was born with cystic fibrosis and cerebral palsy; she fought valiantly against these challenges, always with a beautiful smile on her face.

Amelia was a noble and valiant spirit of our Heavenly Father. Amelia's loving spirit radiated through her beautiful smile and contagious laugh. Amelia was a great tease; she loved to pull your hair, tickler her dad's feet and tip over chairs. She was always doing something to make sure you knew she was around.

Amelia is survived by her loving parents, Lyman and Jamielyn, and her brothers Levi and Kasey Davis, all of Richmond; her sister Jessika Farnsworth and nieces Mykelti and Ambree Kvseth, of Pocatello, Idaho. She is also survived by her grandparents, Dennis and Nola Bair of Richmond, as well as many loving uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. Amelia was preceded in death by her older sister Chantrill Davis, grandparents Ray and Florence Davis and cousin Alexys Bair.

Amelia is very excited to join her sister in Heaven, where the two of them will finally be able to be forever friends!

Services will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Richmond Stake Center, 135 W. Main st., Richmond, Utah, at 11 a.m. Friends may call Friday at the church from 6 to 8 p.m. and again prior to the services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family has set up an account in Amelia's name at Lewiston State Bank to help offset funeral costs.

Published in Logan Herald Journal on Mar. 5, 2019