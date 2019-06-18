Amy Gibbons

April 24, 1920 - June 17, 2019

Amy Schiess Gibbons, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great great-grandmother passed away peacefully June 17, 2019. She was born April 24, 1920, to Theophile Benjamin and Mary Schiess. She grew up in Providence with loving and wonderful parents and six sisters and one brother.

She married H. Ray Gibbons on January 16, 1941, in the Logan Temple. Shortly after marriage, she and her husband moved to Lewiston where they raised their five sons on their large dairy farm. Her home was the center of her life and she taught and exemplified love and joyful living to her ever- expanding family. To say she lived after the manner of happiness would almost be an understatement. Every day was met with a song and a smile and her boys thought they were growing up in heaven on earth. Amy loved music and had a beautiful alto voice. She sang with a ladies' trio for many years throughout Cache Valley. Amy loved her Savior and served faithfully as a leader and teacher in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. While she had no daughters, many years were spent serving and loving the young women in the Lewiston Second Ward and Benson and Richmond stakes. Relief Society and Primary organizations were blessed by her service for many years as well and it seemed like she always had a group of youth to teach in Sunday School. Hundreds of youth found their testimonies of Christ strengthened by her love, teaching and example. She served with her husband, H. Ray, for eighteen years as an ordinance worker in the Logan Temple and loved her service there and the people with whom she served.

She was preceded in death by her husband, H. Ray, her parents, and siblings, three grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her five sons, Gary (Debra), Dennis (Kathy), Darrel (Karla), Wynn (LaRae) and Mark (Shanna). Her survivors also include 29 grandchildren, 116 great grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren all whom adore her and are deeply grateful for her wonderful example of how to live life to the fullest.

Services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday June 22, 2019, in the Lewiston Second Ward chapel. There will be a viewing Saturday from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. at the church and also Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. also at the church at 1600 West Center Street, Lewiston, Utah. The family would like to express gratitude to the staffs at Legacy House, Rocky Mountain Care Center and Debbie Kimber at Rocky Mountain Care Hospice. Interment will be in the Logan City Cemetery.