|
|
Amy Pitcher Jones
June 4, 1980 - February 22, 2020
Amy Pitcher Jones, 39, of Logan, Utah, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
She was born June 4, 1980, in Logan, Utah, to Ray and Judy Kendall Pitcher. Raised in Cornish, Utah she attended Lewiston Elementary School and graduated from Sky View High School in 1998. She later received an Associate's degree in paralegal studies from Utah Valley University.
As a child, Amy loved to go with her father to the family farm and sit in the back seat while he drove the tractor. Her job was cleaning the barn, and she enjoyed spending extra time to make sure her work merited praise. She often cut her own hair, especially before school picture day.
Amy met Connor Michael Jones when they both worked on the waterfront staff at Camp Hunt on Bear Lake. Amy taught canoeing, and Connor taught rowing. She and Connor dated through high school, and then Connor went to Thailand on a church mission. During this time, Amy went to Taiwan for a summer to teach English, and to be 5,400 miles closer to Connor. On May 17, 2002, Amy and Connor married in the Logan Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Recently, reflecting on their summer at Camp Hunt, Connor compared their marriage to two people rowing a boat together, always working as a team and pulling in the same direction.
Amy's life passion was making a difference in the adoption and foster care community. She and Connor adopted seven children and welcomed many more into their lives-there were always extra children in their home. Amy's definition of family was broad, encompassing all she mothered and loved. She nurtured countless children, mentored struggling parents, and helped birth mothers ensure their children would be placed in good homes. She took special care of the birth mothers of her own children.
All her life, Amy made friends wherever she went. She was lively, entertaining and the life of her family. She told hilarious stories, organized fun activities and planned surprise vacations. She loved family cruises and staying in Island Park. She cooked delicious hot meals, taught her children to work, and made people laugh. She wasn't afraid of anything and took on one challenge after another. Over the last six months Amy started teaching herself and her children to play the piano.
In spite of suffering for many years with multiple health afflictions that caused her great pain, Amy was always serving others. She often said that the Lord gave her a lemon of a body, but I have always tried to make it into lemonade. She was a fixer and a doer, and she did not hesitate to make personal sacrifices to help people in need. Turning outward in this manner, Amy touched countless lives.
Survivors include husband Connor Jones, children Ana, Tia, Skyla, Kendall, Isaac, Zaylee and Bronson, parents Ray and Judy Pitcher, siblings Hollie (John) Hullinger, Brady (Georgina) Pitcher, Kelley (Blaine) Cantwell, Kyle (JoSee) Pitcher, and parents-in-law Michael and Erma Jones.
Visitation will be 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, February 27, and 9:30 a.m. Friday, February 28, at the Logan Stake Center, 940 Three Pointe Avenue, Logan, Utah. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. Burial will be in the Cornish Cemetery.
The family would like to thank friends and family and the Park Avenue Ward and Cornish Ward Relief Societies for their compassion and service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the family by making a deposit to the account of Connor and Amy Jones at Zions Bank.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020