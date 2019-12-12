|
Andrew L. "Pug" Hyer
October 17, 1932 - December 9, 2019
Andrew L. (Pug) Hyer, 87, passed away on December 9, 2019, in Logan, UT.
Andrew was born on October 17, 1932, to Ira and Valeria Hyer. He was raised the sixth of seven children on the family farm in Lewiston, UT. After graduating from North Cache High School he honorably served in the US Army from 1953 to 1955 and later in the National Guard for three years. He served an LDS mission in Northern California from 1957 to 1959. He also served in the Church in various capacities throughout his life. He married Marilyn Bair, of Richmond, Utah, on May 20, 1959, in the Logan LDS Temple. They built the family home in North Logan in 1962 where they raised three WONDERFUL sons. (We are writing the obituary.) He retired after 36 years from Thiokol. During that time he was able to witness the first space shuttle launch, and also the first night space shuttle launch, each time with his family in Florida.
Pug and Marilyn enjoyed camping with their sons and family friends at Twin Lakes in Idaho for many years.They also enjoyed touring many parts of the US and the world. In Dad's later years he discovered he had a talent for writing poetry and loved to recite them. Andrew was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn, as well as his parents, sisters Lydia and Rosalie, brothers Wendell and Larry. He is survived by his sons Ronnie (Sue) of Bountiful, Zane (Sue) of Smithfield, and Kevin of Logan, Grandchildren Cody, Randy, Jesse, Nicole, Melissa, Andrea, and eleven great grandchildren, as well as sisters Ira Lu (Dan) Stoddard of Layton, and Annette (Sheridan) Hansen of Cedar City, and many nephews and nieces. A viewing will be Friday evening, December 13th at Cache Valley Mortuary, 80 West 4200 North, Hyde Park from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, December 14 at the LDS Church, 2540 N. 400 East, North Logan from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Funeral service at the LDS Church 2540 N. 400 East, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Internment at the North Logan Cemetery. Funeral Services are under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary, 435-787-8514. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.cvmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Dec. 12, 2019