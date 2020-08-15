Ann Montgomery Bates
February 21, 1948 - August 4, 2020
Ann Montgomery Bates, 72, passed away on August 4, 2020, at her home in
Wellsville, Utah. She was born on February 21, 1948, in Provo, Utah, a Daughter of Dora Ann Graham and Victor M Montgomery. She married Earl J Bates on April 3, 1969, in the Salt Lake Temple. She grew up in Lindon, Utah, attending the School in Lindon and Graduated from Pleasant Grove High School. She also attended BYU and Utah Technical College and Graduated in 1968 in Dental Assisting. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in the Relief Society, Primary, Young Women organization and Scouting Program. She is survived by her husband, Earl J Bates, Wellsville, Utah, Rich and Natalie Kennedy, Idaho Falls,
Idaho, Nathan and Lorina Bates, San Antonio, Texas, Jared and Maria Bates St George, Utah, Micah Bates and Felicia Ford, Austin, Texas and nine Grandchildren. Grave side services were held at the Lindon Cemetery, Lindon, Utah, on August 8, 2020. Services under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary, 435-787-8514. Please share a memory of Ann at www.cvmortuary.com
.