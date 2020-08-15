1/1
Ann Montgomery Bates
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann Montgomery Bates
February 21, 1948 - August 4, 2020
Ann Montgomery Bates, 72, passed away on August 4, 2020, at her home in
Wellsville, Utah. She was born on February 21, 1948, in Provo, Utah, a Daughter of Dora Ann Graham and Victor M Montgomery. She married Earl J Bates on April 3, 1969, in the Salt Lake Temple. She grew up in Lindon, Utah, attending the School in Lindon and Graduated from Pleasant Grove High School. She also attended BYU and Utah Technical College and Graduated in 1968 in Dental Assisting. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in the Relief Society, Primary, Young Women organization and Scouting Program. She is survived by her husband, Earl J Bates, Wellsville, Utah, Rich and Natalie Kennedy, Idaho Falls,
Idaho, Nathan and Lorina Bates, San Antonio, Texas, Jared and Maria Bates St George, Utah, Micah Bates and Felicia Ford, Austin, Texas and nine Grandchildren. Grave side services were held at the Lindon Cemetery, Lindon, Utah, on August 8, 2020. Services under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary, 435-787-8514. Please share a memory of Ann at www.cvmortuary.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cache Valley Mortuary
80 West 4200 North
Hyde Park, UT 84318
(435) 787-8514
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cache Valley Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved