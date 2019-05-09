Anna Kerstin Cook

03/02/1944 - 05/04/2019

Anna Kerstin Cook passed away peacefully at her home in Ogden, Utah, on May 4, 2019. She was born March 2, 1944, in Logan, Utah, to Rex and Eleanor Rasmuson Cook. She married Carlos Roundy July 8, 1964. They later divorced. Kerstin enjoyed growing up with her six siblings in Cache Valley, Utah. She attended South Cache High School. She enjoyed summers at Bear Lake with her family.

Kerstin valued education. She earned a Bachelor's degree in Family Life, Marriage and Family Therapy from Utah State University. She continued on to earn a Master of Science in Psychology from Our Lady of the Lake University of San Antonio, Texas. Kerstin enjoyed reading, sewing, doing crafts and having in depth conversations with her family and friends. Kerstin was member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Kerstin is survived by her eight children: Thor (Laina) Roundy, Shaun Roundy, Antone (Nicole) Roundy, Jared (Cassie) Roundy, Nicole (Ken) Field, Adam (Suzy) Roundy, Alisha (Michael) Shipley, and Diane (Neil) Bohn. Kerstin is also survived by 26 grandchildren, two of whom are currently serving missions. Kerstin is preceded in death by her parents and her grandson McKay Roundy.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at the Sullivan Hollow 1st Ward, 976 33rd Street, Ogden, Utah, where friends may visit family from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to funeral services. Interment will be at the Hyrum City Cemetery.

Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com Published in Logan Herald Journal on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary