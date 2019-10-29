|
Anna R. Jensen
July 17, 1976 - October 27, 2019
Anna Marie Rose Jensen, 43, of Richmond, Utah, passed away October 27, 2019, in Logan, Utah, after a long and valiant fight with colon cancer.
Anna was born on July 17, 1976, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Kenneth and Hazel Rose. She was raised and attended schools in Archer, Idaho. She then went to Madison Jr. High School and graduated from Madison High School. She married Anthony "Tony" Jensen on March 20, 1998. They had three children; Krystal, Tanner and McKinley.
Anna found her love for all sports through the church sports program. She played for the girls softball team at Madison High School. She continued to play and coached several sports until her health prevented her from playing any longer.
Anna loved to go camping with her family. She enjoyed most outdoor activities. She was a handi-woman that loved to remodel and do fixer-uppers. But most of all she loved being a Mom and included her children in all of her activities and projects. She loved being an Aunt and she loved to spoil all of her nieces and nephews. She was most currently employed as a Supply Chain Manager for CoorsTek Medical in Logan, Utah.
She is survived by her husband; Tony Jensen of Richmond, Utah, and her children; Krystal, Tanner and McKinley Jensen of Richmond, Utah. She is also survived by her parents; Kenneth and Hazel Rose of Rexburg, Idaho; Her siblings; Harold (Tammy) Rose of Ririe, Idaho; Cody Rose of Rexburg, Idaho; Tammie (Zack) Harris, Rigby, Idaho; Mitchel (Denyce) Rose of Pleasant Grove, Utah; Robert (Melissa) Rose of Rexburg, Idaho; Emily (Brandon) Bowcutt, Ririe, Idaho; Sandra (Brandon) Briggs of Saratoga Springs, Utah and Thane (Mindy) Rose of St. Anthony, Idaho; Sister-in-law; Kristene Rose of Rexburg, Idaho and Her Grandmother; Edith Rose of Daphne, Alabama.
She is preceded in death by a sister Crystal Rose, a brother Jeremy Rose and grandparents Ervin and Artella Schneiter; Llewellyn Rose and Ruth Abbott.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Richmond Stake Center, 135 W. Main, Richmond, Utah. Friends and family may call Tuesday from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Richmond Stake Center and again prior to the funeral from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Richmond Utah Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at: webbmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Oct. 29, 2019