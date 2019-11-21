|
Anne Heilesen
12/24/1923 - 11/16/2019
Anne Donna Lexis Heilesen, lovingly known as "Grandma Red" by all of her grandchildren, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2019, in Logan, Utah. She was born in Garfield, Utah, on Christmas Eve, 1923-a precious gift to her parents, Peter Lexis and Zoe Mehelis. She was the ninth of ten children. She married Phil J. Heilesen and although they were later divorced, they remained friends until his death in 1996. They were the proud and loving parents of Wade Phil and Zoe Anne.
Anne had a vibrant, cheerful personality and was a very successful businesswoman. In her later years she became the ultimate mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend by always keeping in touch with everyone. She never missed a chance to make others smile or laugh. She lived in Boise, Idaho until a year ago when she came to live in North Logan.
Anne is preceded in death by her parents, all of her siblings, and her former husband and friend, Phil. She is survived by her two children, Wade (Shannon) Heilesen, Boise, Idaho; and Zoe (Mike) Weston, North Logan, Utah. She has 14 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, and many more family members whom she loved dearly.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 23rd at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse at 1650 East 2600 North in North Logan, Utah. Our darling mother will be laid to rest in the North Logan Memorial Park at 2200 East 2500 North. Se agapó polý Mama!
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Nov. 21, 2019