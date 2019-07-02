Anne Vardigan Carter

January 6, 1917 - June 27, 2019

Anne Vardigan Carter died on June 27, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. She was born in Gladstone, Michigan, on January 6, 1917, to Paul and Helen Vardigan.

Growing up on the shores of Lake Michigan, she regretted never learning to swim. What she did not have to regret was her choice of careers. Following her passion, she attended St. Mary's School of Nursing, a chosen profession that became a significant part of her life for the next 70 years.

Anne enlisted in the Army Nursing Corps in 1941. While stationed at Barnes General Hospital, she meet and married Paul B. Carter in 1942. While Paul served on the European Front, Anne worked as Public Health Nurse in Salt Lake City, Utah. She loved her job but was challenged by a poor sense of direction. As a result her new in-laws became co-pilots, creating a strong family bond that lasted throughout their lives.

Moving to Logan, Utah, with her husband and daughter, Mary in 1956, Anne took advantage of the activities in the area for the next sixty years. She worked as an office nurse for Dr. Reed Broadbent from 1957-1978. Under the tutelage of her husband, Anne developed into an avid sports fan, rooting for USU, Utah, and Notre Dame. She was also fanatic about the Utah Jazz and the New York Yankees. She would often say that if her teams were not playing there was nothing to watch on television. Anne loved to play golf, bridge, and to read. She was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.

Anne is survived by her daughter, Mary Carter Hepworth and her younger sister, Sister Mary Paule. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Paul, her grandson, Jamie Paul Confer and six of her seven siblings.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Church on July 8, 2019, at 11:00 followed by a private internment at Logan cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Anne's name may be sent to Jamie Paul Confer Scholarship at Boise State University, Paul B. Carter scholarship at Utah State University, or a .

Published in Logan Herald Journal on July 2, 2019