|
|
Ardyth Nelson McBride
November 22, 1928 - November 1, 2019
Ardyth Nelson McBride, of Hyrum, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 1, 2019. She was born in Howell, Utah, on November 22, 1928, the daughter of Norman Nelson and Elizabeth Datwyler Nelson.
Ardyth spent most of her childhood in Howell. She attended Bear River High School for two years and then transferred to South Cache High when her family moved to Young Ward. In the Spring of 1946, she met Darrell McBride, who had recently returned from the war. They fell in love and married a year later on May 29, 1947, in the Logan LDS temple. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in 2012, just prior to Darrell's passing.
As a newlywed, Ardyth worked as a seamstress at Mode o'Day, while Darrell finished his college degree. They lived in Logan for one year, and then moved to Boise for a short time, before settling in Hyrum. It was here that they lovingly raised four sons and one daughter. Ardyth devoted her time and energy to managing their home and rearing their five children. When there youngest child started school, she took a part time job in the cafeteria at Lincoln Elementary School. She worked there for 22 years before retiring in 1991.
Ardyth enjoyed creating beautiful things - sewing, quilting, crocheting, and doing various other crafts. She also enjoyed giving these things away to those she loved. Other talents and interests included singing in ward choirs, dancing, attending movies and plays, watching sporting events (especially if her children or grandchildren were involved), attending the temple, and being with family. Family was always her highest priority. She was totally devoted to her family and never happier than when spending time with them.
As a lifelong, faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Ardyth willingly served in numerous ward and stake callings, including 25 years as a Young Women leader and 16 years as an officiator at the Logan LDS temple - two callings she dearly loved.
Mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, friend: Ardyth will be missed by all. She was known for her kindness and giving heart, her hugs and compassion, her devotion, and her love.
Ardyth is survived by her five children, Clair (Julie) McBride of Grantsville, Utah; Gary (Renee) McBride of Carlsbad, California; David (Marilee) McBride of Centerville, Utah; Debbie McBride of Logan, Utah; and Nathan (Patti) McBride of Stockton, California; ten grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren; two sisters, Norma (Eldon) Jensen of College Ward, Utah, and Arva Rae Jost of Olympic Valley, California; and one brother, Lamar Nelson of College Ward, Utah.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, Darrell; her father and mother, Norman and Elizabeth; brothers Delbert and Donald; and sisters Yvonne, Maurine, and Lola Beth.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, in the Hyrum 11th Ward chapel, 595 South 200 East. A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 E. Center St., Logan, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, prior to the services at the Hyrum 11th Ward church house. Thoughts may be expressed to the family online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
The family gives special thanks to all who have been so kind and compassionate to Ardyth, including friends, neighbors, in-home caregivers, hospice nurses and social worker, and the nurses and staff of the Transitional Care Unit of Logan Regional Hospital.
Published in Logan Herald Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019