|
|
Arlene Prescott Griffin Pyle
August 16, 1926 - August 17, 2019
Arlene Prescott Griffin Pyle, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019. She was born August 16, 1926, in Sharon, Idaho. She graduated in 1944 from Fielding High in Paris, Idaho.
In 1947 she moved to Logan, and in April 1948 she met her future husband Merlin H. Griffin, and was married one year later on April 14, 1949, in the Logan Temple. In 1950 the Griffin family started and operated the Griffin Farm & Garden Store. Mom and dad worked side by side in the store for 35 years until his death in November 18, 1985. After Merlin's death, Arlene worked until until 1990 when she retired. In September 1989 she met Edwin G. Pyle and they married in September 26, 1990. They traveled to many places in the world. Arlene loved to crochet and made many afghans for all family members. She also loved dancing and doing puzzles.
Arlene is survived by three children, Kathleen Bennet, Glenn H. Griffin and Marlene (Scott) Hansen. She is also survived by 8 Grandchildren and 12 Great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Merlin and Ed, four brothers and three sisters.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 12 noon in the Logan City Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday at Nelson Funeral Home, 162 East 400 North from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.nelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Aug. 21, 2019