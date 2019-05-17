Arlie Findlay

07/14/1923 - 05/15/2019

Arlie Roberta Graham Findlay passed away after a short but valiant fight with cancer on May 15, 2019, at her home in North Logan, Utah. She was 95 years old. She was born in beautiful Star Valley, Wyoming in the little town of Smoot to Cleod Ersel and Claricy Sophia Moffett Graham on July 14, 1923.

Arlie married Douglas Reed Findlay on October 13, 1942, in the Logan Utah Temple. They were married 57 happy years. Together they loved and raised seven children: Clyve (Rosalyn) Findlay, Ogden, UT; Mark (Susan) Findlay, No. Logan, UT; Shauna (Bruce) Moss, Logan, UT; Reed (Joan) Findlay, No. Logan, UT; Janalyn (Mike) Strickland, Kissimmee, FL; RaNaun (Gordon) Chase, Richmond, UT; Brent (Debbie) Findlay, Nibley, UT.

She is survived by her seven children and their spouses, 2 brothers-in-law and 1 sister-in-law, 41 grandchildren and 109 great-grandchildren.

After Douglas passed away she married Eugene Butler Stucki March 7, 2002.

She grew up in Star Valley and loved to return often. She made it a point to go there for Memorial Day and made sure a car load went with her with a trunk full of flowers.

She was an accomplished quilter, seamstress, baker and made many crocheted hot pads to give away to family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Wayne and Philip, her first husband Douglas, second husband Eugene Stucki, three grandsons, a great-granddaughter and a great-grandson.

She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints she held many callings in the church and faithfully attended her meetings.

A viewing will be held at Allen Mortuary located at 420 East 1800 North, North Logan on Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. and Monday, May 20, 2019, from 10:30-11:30 at the North Logan 2nd ward meeting house 1105 East 2100 North, North Logan, UT.

Funeral services will be Monday, May 20, 2019, at 12:00 p.m.

Interment will be at the Logan Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.allenmortuaries.net Published in Logan Herald Journal from May 17 to May 18, 2019