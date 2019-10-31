|
Arnold John (A.J.) Christensen
July 9, 1925 - October 27, 2019
Arnold John (A.J.) Christensen, 94, passed away at home on Sunday, October 27, 2019.
A.J. was born July 9, 1925, in the front room of the family house in Providence, UT, to Arnold F. And Rachel S. Christensen. He was the second of nine children: Florence, David, Wesley, Kathryn, Ivan, Owen, Ralph and Lynn. A.J. attended Providence Elementary, South Cache High School and Utah State University. In 1943, he joined the US Air Force, serving as Squadron Commander during World War II. After the War, he returned home and married LaRayne W. Bankhead in 1947 in the Logan LDS Temple and they made their home in Wellsville and raised their three children.
A.J. has been active in service of family, community, church and country. A.J. was employed as a Rural Mail Carrier for 27 years and was presented with a 25-year Safe Drivers Award upon retirement. He was a member of the Wellsville Planning and Zoning Committee, Wellsville City Council, Wellsville Lions Club, AMVETS, servicing as the Second Vice Commander for a time and coached the AMVETS sponsored basketball team. He was the chairman for the planning commission for the building or the Wellsville Volunteer Fire Department and serving as Fire Chief for 17 years. He was the last surviving Charter Member of the Fire Department.
A.J. was honored with Wellsville's Outstanding Citizen Award twice; once in 1984 and then again later when all of the surviving charter members of the Wellsville Volunteer Fire Department for their years of service. He has also served as Marshall of the Day.
He was a member of the USU Big Blue Club for over 45 years and was able to attend the first Aggie football game this year.
A.J. played baseball during his younger years and coached many teams. He coached the Clearfield Cheese Softball team for 10 years and taking the Utah State Champions twice and was able to play in the National Softball Tournament. He was inducted into the Utah Softball Hall of Fame as a "Coach" in 2013. In 1995, Wellsville dedicated the Little League ball field at the Wellsville Dam in honor of A.J. and LaRayne along with tree plantings in their names.
A.J. was a Boy Scout leader having 6 eagle scouts at the same time. He has held many church positions throughout his life.
A.J. ran the family farm for years and enjoyed watching his cattle grow and especially loved his horses and dogs. He always made time and supported his children and grandchildren in all their activities putting many a mile on the car. He loved all kinds of outdoor recreation and being surrounded by his family and friends.
A.J. is survived by his children, Douglas (Barbara) of North Ogden, Margaret (Brent) Bosworth of Wellsville; daughter-in-law Becky Christensen of Ogden; and 5 brothers and 2 sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife LaRayne, son Randy and brother Owen.
Funeral services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary and will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Wellsville Stake Center, 30 South Center Street, with a viewing prior from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. There will be a viewing Friday, November 1st from 6 to 8 p.m. at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center in Logan. Interment will be at the Wellsville City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Wellsville Foundation, Inc., PO Box 166, Wellsville, Utah, 84339.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Oct. 31, 2019