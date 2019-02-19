Home

Nelson Funeral Home
162 East 400 North
Logan, UT 84321
(435) 752-3261
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
Hyde Park, UT
View Map
Arthur Robert Garcia
March 23, 1943 - February 9, 2019
Arthur Robert Garcia, 75, passed away Feb. 9, 2019, surrounded by family in Logan, Utah.
Arthur was born March 23, 1943, in Mcphee, Colorado, to the late Phil and Lupe Garcia. He was the second-oldest in the family of 10 children. Arthur Arthur married his first wife Eloise. Together they had one child. Later in life Arthur had many jobs from working at the lumberyard as a young man, working as a maintenance man at Utah State University, and later working at the Cache Valley Dairy. He had a love for the outdoors, taking his grandchildren on vacations, and was an avid reader.
Arthur was preceded in death by his parents (Phil and Lupe), wife (Eloise), and a brother (Paul Anthony). He is survived by his wife (Josephine), son Paul (Teri), three grandchildren (Nick, Eloise, Ashley) and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service for Arthur will be held Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Hyde Park, Utah, at noon. All family and friends are welcome to attend. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.nelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Feb. 19, 2019
