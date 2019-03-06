Barbara Ann Maughan

June 11, 1940 - March 1, 2019

Barbara Ann Maughan, daughter of Ouray Fredrick Russell and Anna Barbara Wassler, born June 11, 1940, was reunited at last with her beloved husband, Jerald K. Maughan, on March 1, 2019. She walked through the door of mortality to eternity and left her earthly cares behind.

Her greatest accomplishment and legacy to her posterity was her conversion to the gospel of Jesus Christ. She was the first of her family to find the gospel. She was sealed in the Los Angeles Temple to her beloved husband. She was the mother to four children: Jerald R. (Annette), Douglas M. (Jennifer), Desiree C. and Russell O. She had 27 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren with two on the way. She and Jerry served together as stake missionaries, she also served as a Young Women leader and Relief Society president and magnified all her callings.

She loved her card-playing ladies, visits from her children and their families. She has finished the fight, she has kept the faith and enters now in the loving embrace of her spouse, parents, sisters and many who have passed before her.

Thank you to all who ministered to her. We thank her doctors and the staff at Maple Springs who cared for her.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 8, 2019, at noon in Nelson Funeral Home chapel, 162 E. 400 North, Logan. A viewing will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Thanks for service rendered especially to Barbara Hoyle, Gerry Taft and her card-playing buddies. Life is but a time of forgetting; remembrance and death are the awakening.

Thanks on behalf of the Maughan family.

Internment at the Providence City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.nelsonfuneralhome.com. Published in Logan Herald Journal on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary