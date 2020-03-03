|
Barbara Carlson
February 12, 1929 - February 28, 2020
On Friday, February 28, 2020, Barbara Carlson passed away at the age of 91 in her home in Richmond, Utah. Barbara was born in February, 1929. She was married to Jerome Carlson.
Barbara loved animals and was a generous supporter of many rescue organizations. She was also proud of her tree-filled yard, and worked outside daily into her 90s. She was well-traveled, tough, and fiercely independent, and will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, and by her husband, Jerome. She is survived by four children, nine grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. Services under the direction of Nelson Funeral Home.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Mar. 3, 2020