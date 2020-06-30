Barbara Graham

12/4/1938 - 6/25/2020

Barbara Graham, former long time resident of Hyrum but now of Clarkdale, AZ, passed away on June 25th. She was the former owner of the Idaho Cafe in Franklin and The Olde Depot Antiques in Richmond. She was wife, mother, aunt, family matriarch, cherished friend and fellow outdoor adventurer to many. There is now a big hole in the universe that we will have to fill. She will long be remembered for her beautiful smile.

She is survived by husband Jim Graham, son Raymond Duran, daughter Theresa Marie Duran/Terri Bullen, grandsons Grant and Preston Bullen.

She wanted no service after her passing. So in lieu of that feel free to make a donation in her memory to the Boyce Thompson Arboretum in her hometown of Superior, AZ.





