Barney Knight

05/03/1943 - 11/08/2020

Barney C. Knight, 77, of Highland, IL, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital in Highland, IL.

Barney was born May 3, 1943, to Barney and Bessie (nee Stack) Knight in Dover, TN. On July 15, 1963, he married Linda (Hooten) Knight. in E. St. Louis, IL.

Barney served in the United States Navy. He worked as an electrician for many years at Illinois Central Railroad and Chemetco.

Barney was an outdoorsman, who loved hunting, fishing, shooting, and archery. He collected a few classic cars over the years. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family, and he will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Knight, Highland, IL; daughters, Brenda (Eric) Hornbostel, Collierville, TN, Tami (Robert) Guithues, Highland, IL; grandchildren, Robert and Abbigail Guithues, and William Hornbostel; siblings, Troy (Katherine) Knight, Gene (Nancy) Knight, Julia (Scott) Bierlein, Ken (Eva) Eastwood, James (Tina) Eastwood; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Barney Knight; mother, Bessie Knight; and step-mother, Meta Knight.

Memorials may be made to the Donor's Choice.

Visitation: Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Funeral Service: Saturday, November 14, 2020, 2:00 p.m., Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Interment: Marine City Cemetery, Marine, IL

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.





