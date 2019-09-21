|
|
Benito Garcia
April 18, 1936 - September 10, 2019
Benito Garcia (Benny), 83, passed away peacefully at home on September 10, 2019, in Billings, Montana. Benny was the first child born to the union of Jose Garcia and Petra Prado on April 18, 1936, in Laredo, Texas. He married Betty Butterfield in 1958. They had three daughters, Betsy, Benita (Quita) and Alice Ann. He moved the family to Caldwell, Idaho, in 1972 when he was transferred to the Nampa Factory of Amalgamated Sugar Co. Benny worked for Amalgamated Sugar for 46 years. Betty died in 1985 after a very long illness. He married Evelyn Lenz in 1986 and was happy to have her three boys, Randy, Rick and Cory, join the family.
Benny was preceded in death by his wife, Betty in 1985, his wife Evelyn in 2014, his brother, Pete in 2000, and his parents.
Benny is survived by his sisters Lydia Gonzalez and Mary (Manual) Meza both of San Antonio, Texas, many cousins, his daughters, Betsy (Kelly) Buckley of Meridian, Idaho, Quita (Gary) Buckner of Selah, Washington, and Alice (Mike) Wilcox of Billings, Montana, his sons Randy (Wendy) Rose of St. Anthony, Idaho, Rick (Joy) Rose of Kaysville, Utah, and Cory (Kristina) Rose of Snohomish, Washington. 27 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, in Caldwell, Idaho, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 11792 Linden Road. Viewing hours will be Friday, September 27, 2019, between 6:00 And 8:00 p.m. at Dakan Funeral Chapel. Condolences may be shared with the family and a full obituary may be read at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com. 208-459-3629.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Sept. 21, 2019