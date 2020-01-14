|
|
BeNon Staley Allen
October 26, 1928 - January 9, 2020
BeNon Staley Allen, 91, of Cove, Utah, passed away peacefully at home, January 9, 2020, surrounded by her husband and children. She was born in Oakland, California, on October 26, 1928, to William Warren and Wanda Lowe Staley. She was the third of five children and grew up during the Great Depression. It will be a joyous reunion for her to join with her parents and siblings that have preceded her in death. Sister Bessie, and brothers Art, Kellen, and Dennis.
She moved from Oakland to Smithfield, Utah, when she was a teenager and graduated from North Cache High School in 1946. Many who went to school with her told her children often she was the "prettiest girl at North Cache." She met her husband of 69 years, Clair Allen, in 1944 when she came with a cousin to the Cache County Fair. Dad says they got on the merry-go-round and they've been going around and around together ever since. They were married November 22, 1950, in the Logan Temple.
They were blessed with seven children, six sons and one daughter and made their home in Cove, Utah, for nearly 70 years. She was very active in church and civic activities.
BeNon touched the lives of all who knew her. She opened her heart and home to anyone and everyone. Her life can be summed up in three words: service to others. Listening and having a personal interest in others were among her greatest talents. Mom had many hobbies, many of which became heirlooms for her children and grandchildren. For example, she made quilts for each grandchild, which included an embroidered picture of a temple. Every autumn she would bottle produce she and Clair planted in their garden, and she was known for her delicious breads, rolls, and jams. Mom enjoyed crocheting, knitting, reading, and playing cards, but her favorite hobby was her family. She enjoyed cruising, the annual Allen Christmas party, and just gathering in the driveway on Sundays to visit. She found great joy in creating regular opportunities to come together as a family.
BeNon is survived by her loving husband, Clair, son Craig (Kathy), daughter Jill Bell (Dave), Kurt (Terry), Jim (Dolly), Chris (Denise), Rick (Cammi), and Troy (Kelly). She has 31 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews she dearly loved.
The family would like to thank Encompass Hospice Care, especially her niece Arlene, for their loving and attentive care for BeNon.
In lieu of a viewing, there will be a public reception in honor of BeNon, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening January 16, 2020, at the Cove Church. The Funeral will be held Friday, January 17, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. also at the Cove Church located at 12800 N.1200 East. Arrangements are under the care of Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home. Visit www.pocatellofuneral.com for online condolences.
Published in Logan Herald Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020