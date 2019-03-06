Home

Webb Funeral Home
1005 South 8th East
Preston, ID 83263
(208) 852-0533
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Eaton, Colorado, Cemetery
Bernadetta Ball Obituary
Bernadetta Ball
September 9, 1923 - March 1, 2019
Bernadetta Zelma Reiman Ball, 95, passed away March 1, 2019, at the Franklin County Transitional Care Center in Preston, Idaho. She was born Sept. 9, 1923, in Lawrence, Nebraska, the daughter of James and Amelia Heinz Reiman. She married Marion Hobart Ball on June 8, 1943, in Seattle, Washington. He preceded her in death Jan. 17, 1988.
She was an avid volunteer for many community projects. She helped found the original hospice organization for Franklin County. She enjoyed reading, gardening, canning, flowers and traveling. She always had an atlas map by her to reference different places in the world. She loved flying her Cessna airplane. Most of all, she loved her grandkids, and they were the pride and joy of her life - she frequently boasted about them!
She is survived by a son, Garry Ball of Makaha, Oahu, Hawaii; by six grandchildren and by many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband and by a daughter, Lynne Slade.
Graveside committal services will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Eaton, Colorado, Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.webbmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Mar. 6, 2019
