Bernice Nielsen, 89, of Logan, Utah, went to heaven on Monday, March 30, 2020, at her home. Bernice Christiansen was born June 6, 1930, to William Leslie and Drucilla Barker Christiansen. She was raised in Newton, Utah, along with her three brothers, Horace (deceased), Pete (deceased) and Frank. She married Lynn Verl Nielsen on October 3, 1949, in the Salt Lake Temple. Lynn and Bernice were married for 60 years before Lynn passed away in 2010. Bernice enjoyed traveling and seeing the world: Mexico, Hawaii, England, Switzerland, Austria, France, Italy, Monaco and more. She worked at Clearfield Cheese for 17 years, and she spent her time volunteering at the hospital and LDS temple. She had fond memories of pranking her friends. Always adventurous and up for a new challenge, Bernice liked to snow ski, ride a motorcycle, and go out on four-wheelers, She is the mother of four children: David and (Deb), Troy (deceased) (Cindy), Jason (Sherie) and Glee (Barry). She is the grandmother of 16 grand-kids and 16 great-grand kids, all of who loved to take a trip to Grandma's house to rest on her patio, eat at Maddox's; and lose at cards to their card shark of a grandmother. You only ever won fair and square against Grandma. The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to hospice for their wonderful nurses and aides, as well as to Bernice's many friends and neighbors who visited her to play games, deliver meals, and talk. She is greatly missed. Friends and family are invited to a graveside memorial service for Bernice on June 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Newton Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary 435-787-8514. Please share a memory of Bernice at www.cvmortuary.com.


Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Newton Cemetery
