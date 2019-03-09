Bernice Carlile Haueter

May 14, 1923 - February 27, 2019

Bernice Carlile Haueter passed away at the age of 95 on Feb. 27, 2019, in Logan, Utah. She was born May 14, 1923, in Heber City, Utah, where she grew up. She was the oldest child of Frederick and Sarah Todd Carlile. She married Leo Haueter on June 24, 1944, later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple.

Bernice was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed various capacities of church and civic service. She served in the Logan Temple for many years.

Bernice was a true pioneer. She and her husband, Leo, homesteaded a ranch and built their home on North Myton Bench in the Uintah Basin. She lived there for 43 years. After her husband passed away, she moved to Logan to be closer to family and lived there for 30 years.

She is survived by her seven children, Bonnie Hoth (Paul), Kent Haueter (Kay), Jane Champlin (Craig), Joyce LaMont (Jay), Karen Newman (Burke), Anne Dillree (Steve) and Beth Wilding (Val); and three siblings, Glen Carlile (brother), Tom Carlile (brother) and Carol Weller (sister). She was adored by her 35 grandchildren and 67 great-grandchildren. Her husband, Leo, preceded her in death, along with her parents, Frederick and Sarah Todd Carlile, and her younger brothers, Ralph and Don Carlile.

Her family loved her determination, her wisdom, her strength, her kindness, how thoughtful and complimentary she was. She is a blessing in all of our lives.

Services were held Monday, March 4, in Midway, Utah, and she was laid to rest in the Midway Utah City Cemetery next to her husband.