Berre J Larsen
April 7, 1954 - December 28, 2019
Berre Jensen Larsen passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Ogden Regional Hospital, due to heart complications, at the age of 65.
Berre was born on April 7, 1954, in Logan, Utah, to Lorin Larsen and Margaret Jensen Larsen of Hyrum, Utah. Berre was raised in Hyrum with many great memories. He had a deep love for the town, for the people, and loved sharing stories about his hometown.
Berre had a passion for the asphalt field and was extremely dedicated in running his own business, Larsen Asphalt Systems. Berre founded his company in 1985. Berre had great people skills and loved interacting with others. His knowledge in the asphalt field paired with his people skills helped his success. In 1985, Southwestern Petroleum Corporation (SWEPCO) presented Berre with the Newcomer Regional Sales Leader Award, also was the recipient of the Sales Volume award that same year. Later in 1993-1994 was awarded the Bronze Sales Achievement Award.
Berre later added snow removal to his business which was also successful. Berre put his heart and soul into his business through the years. Berre found so much joy when family members would work some of his jobs. Berre formed many long lasting friendships with all those he worked with, those who worked for him, and his customers. Berre was very loyal to his customers and all those he worked with.
When Berre wasn't working his favorite hobby was golf. Berre was a great golfer. He loved playing with his family and friends.
Family was everything to Berre. He loved his children and was so proud of them. Berre always said that his children were his greatest accomplishments. Berre found so much laughter and joy in his grandchildren. Berre loved his siblings and shared that "Larsen sense of humor." Berre loved his parents and had a special relationship with them.
There are so many funny family memories due to Berre's incredible sense of humor. Many of these stories have been talked about for years and carried on through generations. These great memories and funny stories will be everlasting in the memory of Berre. Those who knew Berre loved him. He always made you laugh and had a heart of gold. He will be greatly missed.
Berre was preceded in death by his parents Lorin and Margaret, brother Richard Larsen and brother-in-law Clair Nelson. He is survived by his three siblings, Sondra (Larry) Hobbs, Loretta (Sterling) Gale, and Vicki (Gary) Pebley; his three children B.J.(Nicole) Larsen, Aimee (Aaron) Raymond, Deidre Wyatt; and eight grandchildren.
A viewing will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, January 5, at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street, Logan, Utah. A second viewing will be 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Monday, January 6, followed by funeral services at 12:00 p.m. at the same location, then interment at the Hyrum cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.allemortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Dec. 31, 2019