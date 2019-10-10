|
Beth Cantwell Henrichsen
May 9, 1935 - October 6, 2019
Beth Cantwell Henrichsen passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the age of 84. She was born May 9, 1935, in Newton, Utah, to Lawrence and Reta Cantwell. She had three sisters (Carol Faye, Nancy and Kristy) and one brother (Larry). She lived the majority of her life in Providence after growing up in Smithfield and some time in California and Bountiful.
Beth met her lifelong sweetheart Gerald (Jerry) Henrichsen while in grade school in Smithfield, Utah. They began dating in high school and after waiting for Jerry to complete his LDS mission, they were married in the Logan temple on November, 20, 1958. They had celebrated just over 60 years of marriage. Beth was a devoted wife and loving mother.
Beth had a lifelong love for sports of all kinds, from being a pitcher in her teenage years for the Smithfield softball team to being a loyal spectator at various high school and college games around the valley as well as an avid Aggie fan. She was also a talented pianist and dancer. She enjoyed gardening and arranging flowers around her home. Beth was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed serving in various callings. She loved to serve others and her family.
Beth is survived by her husband Jerry, son Brett, sisters Carol Faye (Boyd) Rigby, Nancy Cantwell, Kristy Cantwell Wiser and sister in-law Karen Gee Cantwell Blass and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Larry and parents.
The family expresses their sincere appreciation to the special care given to Beth by Nancy Cantwell and Ailini Pauni, the Providence 5th Ward, Jenneice Beckstrand, Jim Meacham, Dwain Hancey, Jan Wigington, Jan Arnell, Phil Williams, Daryl Duffin, Charles and Arnett Zurcher and Bishop Larry Anderson. We appreciate all of the wonderful friends, neighbors and family that have cared for Beth and Jerry through the years. Thank you for your love and many acts of kindness.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 12th, at the Providence 5th Ward chapel, 355 Canyon Road, Providence, Utah, 84332. Friends and family may call between 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to services at the church. Interment will be in the Smithfield City Cemetery.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Oct. 10, 2019