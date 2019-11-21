Home

Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
(435) 752-3245
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
Beth Wight Crook


1923 - 2019
Beth Wight Crook Obituary
Beth Wight Crook
November 4, 1923 - November 19, 2019
Beth Wight Crook passed peacefully away November 19, 2019, shortly before noon. She turned 96 years old November 4, of this year. She was preceded by her husband, Robert Crook, and one son, James Lindsay Crook. She is survived by six children, their spouses, 31 grandchildren and their spouses and close to a hundred great-grandchildren. She was beloved of her family and has influenced many people for good with her love and dedication to the gospel of Jesus Christ. Her testimony of Christ has given anchor to those she loved and those who knew her well. She will be greatly missed, but we are happy for her.
The funeral will be held Friday November 22, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street, Logan, Utah. A visitation will be held prior from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Nov. 21, 2019
