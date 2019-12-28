|
Bette Baker
September 21, 1935 - December 20, 2019
Bette Gwen Fonnesbeck Baker, 84, passed away December 20, 2019, in St. George, Utah. She was born September 21, 1935, in Smithfield, Utah, and was the sixth of eight children born to Stella Gwen Bair and Willis Severine Fonnesbeck. She graduated from North Cache High School in Richmond, Utah, in 1953.
She married Darrell S. Winn in 1955. Later divorced. Bette married Floyd "Chick" O. Baker on August 2, 1974; the marriage was solemnized in the Seattle Temple in 1983. They moved to Oregon in 1979 and she retired from the Bureau of Land Management in 1994. They loved living in Florence, on the Oregon coast. Bette moved to St George in 2017.
She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints holding many callings. She and her husband also served as service missionaries in Blue River, Oregon, and she worked at the St. George, Utah Temple.
She was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She had many hobbies including painting, sewing, quilting, knitting, cooking, gardening and crafts.
Bette is survived by: her daughters and their husbands, Leigh Ann Turner (Wayne), Tamara Zamora (Javier), Roxanne Malloy (Tim); and many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and stepchildren; she is also survived by her siblings, Anna Brough, Norma Bergeson, DeMar Fonnesbeck, (Sharon), Lois Bunnard, Dixie Fonnesbeck, (Bruce). She was preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; her sons Jeff Winn and Darrell Jess Winn; Brother Dale Fonnesbeck; sister Ora Law; and three brother in laws. Her legacy will be her beautiful example of service to others, her love of family and her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. The family would like to thank Encompass Home Health and Hospice for their tender loving care.
Funeral services will be held Monday, December 30, 2019, at 12:00 Noon at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 4375 West 15600 North, Fielding, Utah. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Fielding Cemetery. A separate memorial service will be held Friday, January 3, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 259 North Mall Drive, St George, Utah. Family and Friends are invited to share tributes online at www.SerenityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 435-986-9100.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Dec. 28, 2019