Bette Jane Robison Rentfro

August 24, 1929 - April 4, 2019

Bette Jane Robison Rentfro, 89, passed away in her home in Hyrum, Utah, on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Bette was born August 24, 1929, to parents Gonzella (Zell) Nate Robison and Budd S. Robison. On May 15, 1948, she married her high school sweetheart, Delbert in Cokeville, Wyoming, where the two would live and raise their three children, Peggy, Debra, and Kelly. On December 27, 1962, the two were sealed for time and all eternity in the Logan LDS Temple.

Bette loved working as a secretary at the Cokeville school for many years until she and Delbert retired, staying in Cokeville, but making time to travel the country and camping closer to home where they continued to make memories with family and friends. Those memories were always close to her heart, often revisiting them in her journals, and sharing them with family. After the passing of her beloved husband, she moved to Cache Valley, Utah, to be closer to family.

Grandchildren and great-grandchildren will remember the squeaky candy drawer in grandma's Cokeville home, and knew they could always count on a plate of her homemade Christmas goodies, including her cherished candy and sugar cookies.

Bette enjoyed a Sunday ride in the mountains, serving others, reading, cross stitch, and spending time outdoors. She had a light-hearted personality and good sense of humor. Most of all she enjoyed time with family attending various sporting and extracurricular activities.

She was preceded in death by her husband Delbert Dewayne Rentfro, her daughter, Peggy Rentfro Roskelley & Gene Richard Roskelley - son-in-law, her daughter Debra Ann Clark, her granddaughter, Angie Roskelley and parents, Gonzella (Zell) Nate Robison and Budd S. Robison. Sisters, Joy Olsen and Ann Thompson, and many other beloved family and friends.

The late Peggy and Gene Richard Roskelley Children & Spouses: Richard & Pam Roskelley, Colette & Juan Navarro, Nate & Rebecca Roskelley, Aaron & Nicole Eversull, Shane & Julia Roskelley, Terilynn Roskelley, and 22 great grandchildren and 3 great, great grandchildren.

Randy and the late Debra Ann Rentfro Clark Children & Spouses: Amanda & Steve Shockey, Jessica and Larry Dockery, Ryan & Megan Clark, Shelley & Dustin Cazier, Troy & Sabra Clark and 11 great grandchildren.

Kelly Rentfro Children & Spouses: Melissa & Eric Sellars, Zane Rentfro, and 4 great grandchildren.

Additional Survivors include her brother Gerald Robinson, Sister-In-Law Doris McLish, Brother-in-Law, Ron Thompson.

The viewing will be held on Sunday, April 14th, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m at Nelson Funeral Home located at 162 E. 400 North Logan, Utah.

Services will be held Monday, April 15th, 1:00 p.m, at the Cokeville chapel located at 725 E. Main Street, Cokeville, WY, 83114. Viewing will be from 11:30-12:30 p.m. Interment will be in the Cokeville City cemetery. A special thank you the many friend and family and the staff at Blacksmith Fork Assisted Living, ComForCare and special thanks to Michelle Hubbard.