Betty Griffin
09/04/1941 - 06/13/2020
Betty Louise McArthur Griffin, wife of Wayne Griffin of Roosevelt, Utah, passed away peacefully at the age of 78 on June 13, 2020.
She was born September 4, 1941, in Cleveland, Utah, to Claude G. McArthur and Vera Faye Bishop. She graduated from Carbon High School and from CEU with her Associates Degree in 1959. She earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Utah State University in Logan in 1968.
She met her husband, Wayne, while at Utah State University. They married on July 22, 1966, in Price, Utah. Two years later they were sealed for time and all eternity in the Logan Temple.
Survived by her husband, their sons, Doug, Shane, Chris, daughter, Deborah, their spouses, and her grandchildren, Nathan Griffin, Kaytlynn, and Russell, her two sisters, Wayne's three siblings, and four in-laws on both sides of the family. Betty was preceded in death by her parents and three siblings.
A viewing and visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17 at the Roosevelt Stake Center at 9:30 a.m. The funeral will follow at 11:00 a.m. There will also be a graveside service in Cleveland, Utah, at 1:00 p.m. the following day. Burial in the Cleveland Memorial Park.
Condolences may be shared at www.hullingermortuary.com.
09/04/1941 - 06/13/2020
Betty Louise McArthur Griffin, wife of Wayne Griffin of Roosevelt, Utah, passed away peacefully at the age of 78 on June 13, 2020.
She was born September 4, 1941, in Cleveland, Utah, to Claude G. McArthur and Vera Faye Bishop. She graduated from Carbon High School and from CEU with her Associates Degree in 1959. She earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Utah State University in Logan in 1968.
She met her husband, Wayne, while at Utah State University. They married on July 22, 1966, in Price, Utah. Two years later they were sealed for time and all eternity in the Logan Temple.
Survived by her husband, their sons, Doug, Shane, Chris, daughter, Deborah, their spouses, and her grandchildren, Nathan Griffin, Kaytlynn, and Russell, her two sisters, Wayne's three siblings, and four in-laws on both sides of the family. Betty was preceded in death by her parents and three siblings.
A viewing and visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17 at the Roosevelt Stake Center at 9:30 a.m. The funeral will follow at 11:00 a.m. There will also be a graveside service in Cleveland, Utah, at 1:00 p.m. the following day. Burial in the Cleveland Memorial Park.
Condolences may be shared at www.hullingermortuary.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jun. 16, 2020.