Betty Jean Walker Hatch
February 24, 1925 - September 20, 2019
Long time resident of Smithfield, Utah, Betty Jean Hatch passed away September 20, 2019, in Logan Utah. Betty was born in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, to William Darius Walker and Pearl Irene Taylor. She is the youngest of three children.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Alma A. Hatch. Betty and Alma met at a USO Christmas dance, in 1945. They were married April 6, 1946, and were later sealed together in the Logan Temple. Their first residence was in Alma's home town of Oxford, Idaho. They moved several times around Idaho and northern Utah. They settled in Smithfield in 1959. They lived in their Smithfield home on North Main Street for over 52 years. Betty began working as the Smithfield City Recorder in 1964. She retired in 1987.
They are the parents of 3 children, Susan Child (Emerson-deceased) Larry and Valerie Hatch, and Karen and Jack Hampton, 6 grandchildren, Kallee and Jason Hamblin, Mike and Laura Hampton, Travis and Tawna Hatch, Candice Hatch and Gail Roskelley, Trevor and Tiffiny Hatch, Troy and Audrey Hatch, and 12 great grandchildren.
Betty passed away at Terrace Grove Assisted living in Logan, Utah. The family wishes to extend love and appreciation to staff and friends (residents) that cared for her over the last 5+ years. We know she loved you. We extend appreciation to the staff of Tender Care Hospice who gave her extra care and services for the last 3 months.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Allan Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center, Logan. There will be a viewing from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 preceding the funeral.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Sept. 24, 2019