|
|
Betty Larraine Hill
October 17, 1956 - September 13, 2019
Larraine grew up in Valley, Alabama, until the age of 11 when her and her brother, Doyle (Buster) moved to Utah with their father, Leon. There, she attended Lincoln Elementary school in Hyrum, UT. She later received her GED and graduated from Cosmetology school in Brigham City, Utah. Larraine went on to work for La-Z-Boy, Thiokol, Nucor, Kmart and her own T-shirt business on South Main in Logan, that she started with her sister, Raylene.
Their dog boarding venture came next. After four years of pleading with Darwin, she convinced him to let her get their first poodle, "Peaches." Larraine could not find a groomer that made her happy, so she taught herself, probably at "Peaches" expense. Darwin built her a grooming salon in their basement and she went into the dog grooming business. After a few years. she started having problems with her lungs and was later told by doctors she would have to start grooming in a mask or quit. She tried grooming with the mask. but finally gave it up and told Darwin they were going to start boarding. Her family discouraged this idea, but she still pursued it with full speed ahead and 33 years later she was the self-appointed CEO of Furry Friends Pet Kennels. They spent many hours working together in their new facility where they welcomed all kinds of animals.
Larraine was very active and enjoyed spending summers at their cabin in Bear Lake and snowmobiling in the winter. She loved camping and horses (when they minded her). They enjoyed a couple of seven day packing trips into the Teton wilderness with their good friends, Neil and Donna McBride and their golden retriever, Buckly.
She enjoyed many hunting trips with her father, Leon. When Darwin was at work during the week Larraine and Leon would road hunt all over the Cache National Forest. On one elk hunt, she never filled her tag by the time everyone was ready to go home, so she convinced Darwin to leave the trailer. She ended up staying with Jeremy and Alisha and three days later, she called Darwin, letting him know she shot an elk and to bring the horse. The three of them had dressed it by the book and they were sitting on the elk below their camp when Darwin arrived.
Larraine at a young age married Mike Home. During her marriage, she had a son. Michael, born August 31, 1972, followed by her daughter Alisha, born September 7, 1976. Larraine and Mike later divorced.
After her divorce, in 1981, Larraine met and married Vern Velasques in Elko, Nevada. They were divorced a year later. Shortly after, she fell in love with Darwin Hill. They were married in Hyrum, Utah, on February 9, 1983, and made their home in Wellville, Utah. Years later they were sealed in the Logan Temple on August 20, 2004.
Larraine was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Lou Humphery McDonald, her step mother, Leah McDonald, and step brother, Terrill Gibbs.
She is survived by her loving husband, Darwin, her father, Leon McDonald, her daughter, Alisha Gallo (Riley), her son, Micheal Horne (Chantay), step sons, Shawn Hill, JayDee Hill (Carrie), and Jeremy Hill (Nikki), her brother, Doyle (Buster) McDonald, step sisters, Raylene Van Leeuwen (Gary), and Debbie Gibbs along with 10 grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Sept. 24, 2019