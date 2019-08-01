|
Betty Lou Haltiner Gerber
September 28, 1926 - July 30, 2019
Betty Lou Haltiner Gerber was born September 28th, 1926, to Ernest and Emma Haltiner in Logan, Utah. She was the eighth of nine children. She grew up helping with the family floral business, which gave her a love for flowers. Soon after World War II she met her husband, Rulon Gerber, at church. This began a lifetime relationship of shared work, shared family, shared fun, and shared personal growth. They began a family-owned grocery business, Gerber's AG Market.
She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in many Ward and Stake callings. She and Rulon served a full-time mission to Nauvoo, Illinois. They enjoyed dancing together, spending time at Bear Lake with family and friends and traveling the world. She enjoyed going to Aggie sporting events and following the Utah Jazz. She was very talented in painting, crocheting,needlework, and gardening. Her passion was taking care of a third of an acre of flowers.
She will be missed by her family, friends and by the many who were recipients of her charitable kindness. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Rulon Gerber, and her son Kevin Gerber. She is survived by her children, Nyla (David) Adamson, Salt Lake City, Utah Gaylan (Debra) Gerber, Pompano Beach, Florida, Nolan (Beverly) Gerber, Petersboro, Utah, Connie (Todd) Taylor, Petersboro, Utah, Troy (Charisse) Gerber, Saratoga Springs, Utah. She is so very appreciative and proud of her 21 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren (plus three more on the way).
A viewing will take place Friday, August 2, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center in Logan. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 3, beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the Logan 10th Ward Chapel, 500 East 800 North in Logan, with a viewing prior from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place in the Logan City Cemetery.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Aug. 1, 2019