Beverly McCammon Hemmert

July 6, 1943 - March 15, 2019

Beverly Hemmert was born in Conda, Idaho, on July 6, 1943, to John and Evelyn McCammon. She was the fourth child of seven.

In August of 1960, she met the love of her life, Earl Hemmert. They were later married on Jan. 7, 1961. Beverly and Earl had five children together.

Beverly was a very loving woman and made friends with everyone she met. She treated everyone as if they were her family.

On March 15, 2019, Beverly returned to her Heavenly Father. She was welcomed home by her loving parents, a brother, a sister, two grandsons and a great-grandson.

She leaves behind her husband of 58 years, Earl Hemmert, sons Brad (Linda) Hemmert and Earl (Trish) Hemmert. Her daughters Tina Drake (David Hemmert), Sharon Parr (Sandy Kimble), Karen (Ron) Hansen. She also leaves behind 18 grandkids, 34 great-grandkids, and two great-great grandchildren. She will be deeply missed.

A viewing will be from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at the Willow Valley Ward Chapel (825 N. 200 W. in Logan) & from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Friday, March 22, with a funeral to follow at 10 am. Interment will be in the Afton, Wyoming, Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to ask for donations to be made to an account in the name of Earl Hemmert at Chase bank. Published in Logan Herald Journal on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary