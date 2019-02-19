Beverly Peterson

June 11, 1927 - February 15, 2019

Beverly LaVerla MIckelsen Peterson, 91, passed away Feb. 15, 2019, in Preston, Idaho. She was born June 11, 1927, in Spring City, Utah, the fourth of 13 children to Clarence and Emily Theora King Mickelsen. She married the love of her life, Roy Grant Peterson, on June 19, 1944, in West Jordan, Utah. They were sealed as a family June 19, 1961, in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they raised eight wonderful children.

She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and filled with exactness every calling she was given. She served a full-time mission in the Arkansas Little Rock Mission when she was in her 80s.

She was a farmer's wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She painted, gardened, crocheted, did Brazilian embroidery, served in the PTA, the Am Vets and the Red Cross. Her hands were never idle.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 11 of her siblings, her daughter, Beverly Ranae Peterson (Wayne) Bateman, her son, Carl DeRoy Peterson, and her grandson, Jason. She is survived by three sons and three daughters, Reid Byron (Jean) Peterson of Grantsville, Utah; Rodney Grant (Karen) Peterson of Preston, Idaho; Jennie Ramona (Del Sr.) Birkenfeld of St. George, Utah; Randy Kalvin (Susan) Peterson of Clifton, Idaho; Emily Rayona (Kent) Frehner of St. George, Utah; Rela Sue (Cliff) Kunz of Nebraska City, Nebraska; 45 grandchildren, 161 great-grandchildren, 23 great-great grandchildren and by a sister, Jewel Paulsen of Riverton, Utah.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at noon in the Winder Ward chapel, 4400 N. 3600 West, Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held Friday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Santa Clara Cemetery in St. George, Utah, on Monday, Feb. 25, at noon. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.