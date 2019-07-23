Home

Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
Bonnie Lou Olsen Wickham


1936 - 2019
Bonnie Lou Olsen Wickham Obituary
Bonnie Lou Olsen Wickham
3/14/1936 - 7/15/2019
Our beloved mother Bonnie passed away peacefully at home on July 15, 2019. She is survived by her five children, whom she dearly loved. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. followed by a Graveside Service at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT, 84123. For the full obituary, please visit www.memorialutah.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on July 23, 2019
