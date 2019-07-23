|
Bonnie Lou Olsen Wickham
3/14/1936 - 7/15/2019
Our beloved mother Bonnie passed away peacefully at home on July 15, 2019. She is survived by her five children, whom she dearly loved. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. followed by a Graveside Service at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT, 84123. For the full obituary, please visit www.memorialutah.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on July 23, 2019