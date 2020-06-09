Bonnie Mauchley Poorman
November 11, 1929 - June 6, 2020
Bonnie Jean Peterson Mauchley Poorman, 90, of Ogden, Utah, passed away on June 6, 2020, in Ogden, Utah. She was born November 11, 1929, in Logan, Utah, to Ephraim John Peterson and Emma Benica Chatterton.
Bonnie has 8 siblings; Herman, Dennis, Glen, Woodrow, Cliff, Chase, Merlin Ray (all deceased), and Dean (Roy, Utah).
While in high school she worked at the Utah Theater, and later in life at Deseret Industries and Mode-O-Day. Throughout her life she lived in Logan, Ogden and Roy, Utah. She married Russell Voy Mauchley June 25, 1948. They were the parents of three children; Blaine (Korinne Krebs), Rochelle (Paul Sellers), and Paula (Kelly Andrews). Bonnie had 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She loved to visit with other people and travel when the opportunity came up. Her last few years were at Auberge Assisted Living, where she was loved by all. She cared and loved her children and was always glad to see them.
Bonnie is survived by her children and her brother Dean.
Graveside services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary, and will take place Friday, June 12, 2020, beginning at 12:00 p.m. in the Logan City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.


Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
(435) 752-3245
